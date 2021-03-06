Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s Relationship Timeline

February 2021

Woodley confirmed the engagement during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on February 22, 2021, giving viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a peek at her sizable engagement ring.

“I never thought I’d be engaged [to] somebody who threw balls for a living,” the Big Little Lies actress joked, noting the couple had been engaged “for a while.” Woodley also confirmed the pair met during the coronavirus pandemic, remarking that she’d actually never seen her fiancé play football.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar,” she explained. “When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”