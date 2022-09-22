Maryka

The comedian accused the Begin Again star of flirting with her in a series of Instagram Stories shortly after Stroh’s claims made headlines. Per the Daily Mail, the rocker told Maryka he was “obsessed” with her, to which she replied, “Aren’t you like married?” Levine, for his part, admitted he was taken but claimed it was “complicated.”

The “Animals” artist allegedly sent various other innparoprite messages to Maryka, including one asking her to “distract yourself by f—king with me.” Another DM allegedly said her “hourglass figure” as “absurd,” adding, “Watching your a** jiggle on that table will permanently scar me but otherwise I’m amazing.”