Behati Prinsloo

The Calirosa tequila founders were first linked in May 2012, shortly after his split from Anne V. “Behati always had a crush on Adam,” an insider told Us at the time. “And she was a little jealous of Anne.” They briefly called it quits in 2013 — during which time Levine dated Nina Agdal — before Us confirmed in July of that year that he proposed soon after they rekindled their romance. He and Prinsloo tied the knot in July 2014 and welcomed daughter Dusty Rose two years later. The philanthropist gave birth to their second daughter, Gio Grace, in July 2018 and confirmed that she was pregnant with their third child in September 2022.