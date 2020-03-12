Adam Sandler

On March 11, the comedian announced that he would be postponing his March comedy tour dates due to the virus concerns. “Hey you guys. We’ve been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time, but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates,” the actor wrote via Twitter. “Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon.”