Becca Kufrin

The Minnesota native is one of two women to become the Bachelorette after winning her season of The Bachelor. Kufrin was first introduced to fans during season 22 of The Bachelor where she won, getting engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. The couple split after Luyendyk Jr. realized he still had feelings for his runner-up. Despite the heartbreak, Kufrin was asked to become the Bachelorette and she accepted. She handed out roses during season 14 of the show in 2018, picking Garrett Yrigoyen as her winner.