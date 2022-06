2019

Even before the two began filming Noelle — and long before they started dating — Hader’s three daughters were fans of Kendrick.

“When I told [my kids about the movie], I was like, ‘Hey, I’m reading a script now about this woman who, you know, Santa Claus’ daughter becomes Santa.’ And they went, ‘A girl Santa?’ …They were excited,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “And I was like, ‘And it’s the girl from Pitch Perfect.’ And they went, ‘Ah!!’”