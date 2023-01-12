Anna Kendrick's Most Candid Relationship, Dating Confessions

An unfiltered perspective. Anna Kendrick has kept her love life relatively private, but she hasn’t shied away from sharing advice about relationships.

The Pitch Perfect actress gave a lighthearted take on finding Mr. Right after playing Cinderella in 2014’s Into the Woods with Chris Pine as her prince. “The wrong kind of guy to fall in love with is the guy who will let go of the steering wheel as a joke,” she said in the February 2015 issue of Fashion magazine. “A guy who finds it amusing to make you uncomfortable — which is more common than you’d think — is someone you want to avoid.”

Over the years, Kendrick attempted to stay under the radar when it came to her own relationships. She dated Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013, later moving on with British cinematographer Ben Richardson. The twosome were together for six years before calling it quits in 2020.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that the Twilight star sparked a romance with Bill Hader, with whom she appeared in the holiday movie Noelle. Six months later, however, their flame fizzled out.

Following her whirlwind romance with Hader, Kendrick began to shed more light on her dating history — even the less-than-stellar experiences. During a December 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Love Life alum reflected on surviving an emotionally abusive relationship.

“You don’t have to believe that it might get physical for you to feel like you’re allowed to leave, that you deserve to be treated better, deserve to feel safe,” she said at the time, confessing that it took time for her to realize the situation she was in qualified as abuse.

Kendrick also noted that her personal experience helped her get into character for the film Alice, Darling, in which she plays a woman grappling with leaving an abusive relationship.

The Oscar nominee continued to detail her past during an eye-opening interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, discussing when she realized a six-year relationship had reached a breaking point. While she didn’t identify the ex in question, Kendrick revealed that she had created embryos with her former partner.

The difficult breakup prompted Kendrick to pursue therapy and attend Al-Anon meetings. According to the “Cups” performer, she uncovered the “capital-T truth” about her ex being unfaithful — and reached out to the woman with whom he cheated.

“[I told her], ‘I don’t know why we would ever be in a room together, but if we were I just kind of need you to know. If I were you I wouldn’t want to talk to me, but if you ever wanted to talk I’m more than willing,'” Kendrick recalled in January 2023. “To her eternal credit, she was like, ‘Yes, can I call you?’ We talked on the phone for about an hour and she was just like, ‘I’m so embarrassed and I’m so sorry. This was a mistake.'”

The conversation was a source of closure for the Emmy nominee. “My whole body just went, ‘You can grieve. You’re not crazy. You’re safe. You can grieve. You can eat nachos. You can have a glass of wine,'” she said. “It was like my whole body got whatever it needed. It at least stopped that total panicked state that I’d kind of been in for a year.”

