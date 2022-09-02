Harrowing New Details

In September 2022, records obtained by NBC4 revealed that Heche was trapped inside the burning home for 45 minutes before firefighters could rescue her. According to recordings from radio calls, it took at least 20 minutes to access the car and an additional 20 minutes to free her from the burning vehicle. “Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it,” Los Angeles Fire Department deputy chief Richard Fields told the outlet. “Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire.”