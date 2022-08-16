What Did the 911 Call Reveal?

Us obtained the audio of the 911 call on Tuesday, August 16, during which an eyewitness reported the incident and detailed the first moments after the crash. “[Someone is] trapped in the front door [of the car],” the man told the 911 operator. “Inside the car. Whoever was driving. Get somebody real quick.”

About halfway through the six-minute call, someone in the background began yelling that there was a fire. The 911 caller, who had picked up a hose in an attempt to help put out any flames, reported smelling smoke.

The ambulance and paramedics arrived approximately six minutes after the 911 call was placed.