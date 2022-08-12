Will Anne Heche Recover From the Crash?

A rep for the actress updated fans on her condition in a statement to Deadline on August 11. “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement read on behalf of Heche’s family. “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”

Heche was still being monitored to “determine” whether her organs were viable for donation, which has “long been her choice,” the rep noted. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”