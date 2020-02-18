Taking Down the President

In September 2017, Ayesha stepped in to defend her husband after President Donald Trump slammed Stephen for not wanting to visit the White House after his team was invited following their NBA Championship win. Trump rescinded the invite, tweeting: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore [his] invitation is withdrawn!” Ayesha tweeted back, “🙄 Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!!,” sharing a link to Unicef’s fundraiser page.