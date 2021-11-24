Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

The couple met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018. While the racecar driver originally proposed to Kufrin, he broke up with her during the show’s finale to explore his connection with Burnham.

Luyendyk Jr. proposed to the Virginia native during his season’s After the Final Rose Special and they tied the knot in January 2019. The twosome have since welcomed three children: daughter Alessi and twins Lux and Senna.

Kufrin, for her part, went on to be the season 14 Bachelorette, getting engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during the August 2018 finale. The Minnesota native confirmed in September 2020 that they had split. She later appeared on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise where she met Thomas Jacobs. After briefly splitting up on the show, they confirmed in October 2021 that they were back together.