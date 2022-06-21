Clayton Echard and Susie Evans

During a March 2022 episode of The Bachelor, the pair got into a heated argument about what went down in the fantasy suites, prompting Echard to send Evans home. Although he introduced finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to his family, the Missouri native was hung up on Susie and attempted to win her back. She rejected him at the final rose ceremony, but the duo revealed on the After the Final Rose special that they reconnected post-show and got back together.