Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor met Flanagan ahead of filming season 24 of the series. Their connection grew while she was a contestant on the show, but Weber sent her home during week 7. Us broke the news in April 2020 that the Adventures of Pilot Pete author and the lawyer were officially dating.

Weber announced their breakup on New Year’s Eve in December 2020, but the duo briefly reconnected in early 2021. Flanagan confirmed in March 2021 that after reconning at the Super Bowl one month prior, they tried to give their relationship a second chance but split shortly after Valentine’s Day.