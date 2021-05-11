In it together! Members of Bachelor Nation all share the same goal: to find love. Thus, they were extremely excited when things worked out for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, who got engaged on Monday, May 10.

After the pair shared their news, so many former and current members of the ABC franchise came forward to congratulate the happy couple.

“So wonderful!!!!!! AND THAT RING!!!!!!!” Ali Fedotowsky commented on 35-year-old Bristowe’s Tuesday, May 11, Instagram announcement post, referencing the giant rock that the Canada native was sporting on her ring finger.

In one of the photos she posted, Bristowe gazed lovingly at the stone. “Don’t pinch me,” she wrote.

“Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever,” her newly minted fiancé, 32, added in his own caption.

The couple began dating in January 2019 after meeting through the Canada native’s podcast, “Off the Vine.” In an extremely romantic gesture, the former banker brought their relationship full circle when he proposed in the podcast recording room more than two years later.

While the Dew Edit designer believed she was going to have a special guest for her Monday episode, she later found out that was not the case.

“Jason’s like, ‘Kaitlyn, we’re not doing a podcast.’ And I’m like, ‘You forgot to hit record, didn’t you!’” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “He was like, ‘No, this is something else,’ and he got up and I saw him bring out a ring box from the drawer.”

The couple, who live together in Nashville with their two golden retrievers, have talked previously about taking the next step in their relationship. According to the former Bachelorette, the proposal was everything she could have hoped for.

“The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful,” Bristowe told ET after her beau popped the question. “We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, [it was] so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”