Engaged!

Blake freaked out during the August 9, 2021, finale episode as he looked at engagement ring options. Although he was confused as to whether it was the right time to commit to Katie, she was confident that he was The One.

“I always thought you showed up late, but if there’s anything I’ve learned during our journey together, it’s that love shows up when it wants, regardless of time, tradition, expectations, and that’s why we’re standing right here in this very moment,” she gushed before Blake’s proposal. “You showed up exactly when you were meant to show up. I’ll forever be thankful that you fought to be here.”

Though it seemed like Blake wasn’t ready to get down on one knee when he first started to speak, he ultimately popped the question. “I can’t give you what you came here for because you deserve a lot more than that,” he said. “You deserve the world, and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward.”