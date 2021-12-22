Looking Toward the Future

Following the conclusion of her journey, Michelle addressed why her love story didn’t need to be “perceived as perfect” to others.

“As long as it’s perfect for you and me,” she wrote in a lengthy tribute to her fiancé via Instagram in December 2021. “You’ve quickly become the pep in my step, The reason I smile through hard days. I love the way you love, You make me feel beautiful in so many ways.”

The reality star noted that although they have “no idea what’s in life’s plan,” she was “incredibly at peace” having Nayte by her side.