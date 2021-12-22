Parental Stamp of Approval

During the After the Final Rose special, Michelle’s mom, Lavonne Young, responded to the assumption that she favored Brandon over her future son-in-law.

“We are in love with Nayte. Absolutely in love with Nayte,” she told host Kaitlyn Bristowe in December 2021. “You know, Michelle, I don’t know if she’s told you, but she shared one of the texts that you sent her, and I won’t say — but it was beautiful. It was so heartwarming. It was so — it made me cry.”

Nayte’s mother, also revealed that she and Lavonne were in contact “after each episode” aired.