3 Reasons for Their Divorce

The California native wonders if the former phlebotomist is using the cheating story as “a sob story” to make the audience like her.

“The point that I was at when I made that mistake and I came clean about that mistake too, was I was not happy with our relationship,” he told the host. “I didn’t feel like I had a partner. I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn’t want to raise kids with her. And then the third thing is … a major thing that defines a relationship from a friendship … and that is intimacy. And that was something that was seriously lacking in our relationship. So those three factors are kind of what brought me to the conclusion that we’re still young, we still got a lot of life to live, why don’t we just go our separate ways and find our own happiness apart. I think that was a healthy decision.”