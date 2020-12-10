Bachelorette

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ Ex-Husband Josh Bourelle Details Why They Divorced, Shades His Ex in Tell-All Interview

The Cheating Rumor

The former contractor did reveal during the podcast that he cheated one time on Adams. “I had consistently expressed to her my unhappiness with our marriage. Before I made that mistake, I was the one who was like, ‘Let’s go to therapy, let’s figure out a way to make our relationship better because right now I am not happy.’ I kind of felt like she was just coasting, and she wasn’t really willing to make a change for the better.”

He explained that “it might have been a little bit out of spite,” noting that he cheated when she was out of town. “I came clean about it — not immediately, but a few hours into her coming home, I ended up coming clean about it and I felt terrible. It was an immense amount of guilt on my shoulders for doing what I did, but it also made me realize that I was wasting my time. And then she eventually — because I did what I did — she wanted to put forth the effort, and she did put forth the effort. We went to therapy, but after a few months of therapy, I had kind of come to the conclusion that my heart was not in it anymore and I didn’t want to be married to her.”

