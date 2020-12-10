The Cheating Rumor

The former contractor did reveal during the podcast that he cheated one time on Adams. “I had consistently expressed to her my unhappiness with our marriage. Before I made that mistake, I was the one who was like, ‘Let’s go to therapy, let’s figure out a way to make our relationship better because right now I am not happy.’ I kind of felt like she was just coasting, and she wasn’t really willing to make a change for the better.”

He explained that “it might have been a little bit out of spite,” noting that he cheated when she was out of town. “I came clean about it — not immediately, but a few hours into her coming home, I ended up coming clean about it and I felt terrible. It was an immense amount of guilt on my shoulders for doing what I did, but it also made me realize that I was wasting my time. And then she eventually — because I did what I did — she wanted to put forth the effort, and she did put forth the effort. We went to therapy, but after a few months of therapy, I had kind of come to the conclusion that my heart was not in it anymore and I didn’t want to be married to her.”