March 2021

The former Bachelorette dished about her first date with Woolard during a YouTube video posted on her channel in March 2021. “He asked me out and it was a Mexican restaurant called Chulita,” she recalled. “We had margaritas.” Brown also shared Woolard’s first impression of her with her viewers, revealing that he was “Effortlessly beautiful and vibrant and a little frantic, but so beautiful. Instant spark.”