During an interview with ABC News’ Elizabeth Vargas in February 2021, Clark revealed he once convinced a surgeon to remove his gallbladder to get painkillers.

“I went to an Eagles game on a Sunday and overdid it, which basically means I did all my drugs. So, I woke up Monday morning with nothing left and I was sick. … I had this crazy thought,” he said on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast, noting he went to the hospital to “talk a doctor into” giving him medication. “I didn’t know what my plan was. And then I think dehydration or something kicked in and I felt my side. I was like, ‘I think I can figure something out here.’ I think I googled whatever symptoms I had to google.”

Clark revealed that the doctor was someone from his hometown. “I knew in that moment that I’m good because he’s gonna believe me. I’m going to schmooze him,” he said. “And sure enough, he was giving me Dilaudid within a half hour and I ended up going through with the surgery. … Right before [they put me under], the doctor looked at me in the eye and he goes, ‘You know what we’re doing today, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, you’re taking my gallbladder out.’ He said, ‘Before I put you under, I just want to make sure you want to go through with this.’ And I was like, ‘Yep.’ And I did it. It was nuts.”