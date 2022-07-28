And baby makes three! Bachelor alum Nikki Ferrell and husband Tyler Vanloo are expecting their first child, six years after they tied the knot.

“A little over halfway there and the only thing I’m craving is a glimpse of my abs again 💙,” the registered nurse wrote via Instagram in June 2022 alongside a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump while grinning.

Ferrell’s pregnancy reveal was flooded with well-wishes from her fellow members of Bachelor Nation, including former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, who gushed, “Still ridiculously 🔥 and so happy for y’all!!!! Glad the rest of the world gets to celebrate this joy too now! 😘.”

Ferrell and Dorfman became friends while vying for Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart on season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2014. Though the former assistant district attorney quit the competition, Ferrell ultimately won Galavis’ final rose. However, the pair did not get engaged during the finale. They called it quits in October of that year, despite trying to make their romance work off screen.

“It’s not from a lack of trying on either side,” Ferrell confessed to former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison during a red carpet event in January 2015. “I tried really hard and he tried too. I wasn’t going to quit. I’m not a quitter. I tried everything and he tried, too. It wasn’t just a one-side thing. We real-life tried, not TV-tried.”

She continued: “He lives in Miami and he’s in the entertainment industry, and that’s his job and his lifestyle. It was really hard for me to fit into that. … His life in Miami was very much a priority for him, so when I would come there I would feel like I was just kind of, like, thrown into his life. I knew I was never going to be the number one priority. … But there’s a difference between being the second priority and the seventh priority.”

After her relationship with the soccer player ended, Ferrell quietly began dating Vanloo, whom she had been friends with for a few years before appearing The Bachelor. He popped the question in January 2016 during a vacation to Colorado. They tied the knot in her home state of Missouri in October 2016, with Dorfman as one of Ferrell’s bridesmaids.

Two years after their romantic wedding ceremony, however, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the reality star and the sales executive had called it quits. “[They’re] done,” the insider said at the time, adding that the pair had been “on the rocks” since their nuptials.

The split appeared to be short-lived, however, with Ferrell sharing a video of them taking a hike together in Alberta Peak, Colorado, in November 2019.

“Counting down the days until we are back adventuring in my favorite spot in the whole world!! We got up at 3:30 and headed out to Alberta Peak so that we could hike to the top by sunrise. It was already one of my most favorite hikes in Pagosa, but this experience made me fall in love with it even more,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “[It was] one of the top 10 best date [sic] of my life.”

Keep scrolling to relive Ferrell and Vanloo’s complete relationship timeline: