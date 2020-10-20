The Final Event

Harry and Meghan attended their last official event as senior royals in March 2020 at the Commonwealth Day Service. During the televised event, viewers were quick to point out William and Kate barely acknowledged the twosome during the service. Lacey writes that Harry wasn’t happy when plans for the two couples to join the queen’s entrance were adjusted last minute.

“When Harry heard that he and Meghan were to be so graphically shunted aside on this final appearance, he was furious. The subservience of a ‘spare’ – one of the basic reasons for this very sad parting of the ways – could not have been more strikingly illustrated,” the book states. “The phone lines had hummed over the preceding weekend (the service was on a Monday afternoon) – and fortunately Prince William had more sense than his underlings. He and Kate would be quite happy, he declared, to skip the procession and to take their places without ceremony in the congregation alongside Harry and Uncle Edward.”