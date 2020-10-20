The Queen Saved William From a ‘Breakdown’ After Parents’ Divorce

“It was then three years after his parents’ separation – just two years before Diana’s death – and the Queen was worried about William’s state of mind,” Lacey writes. “The Queen actually feared that the boy might be heading for some sort of breakdown, she confided to one of her advisors – just as the prince’s mother herself had clearly cracked up mentally in several respects.”

The monarch started having weekly lunches with William, which “helped to turn the fragile schoolboy heading for a breakdown into quite a tough young man.”