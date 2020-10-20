William Was ‘Keen to Meet Camilla’ After Diana’s Death

After Diana’s death in 1997, Charles officially reunited with his former girlfriend, Camilla. “When Diana’s friends found out about it, they said that her elder son was betraying her memory – but William really was very keen to meet Camilla. He saw it as his next priority,” Lacey writes, adding that William met Camilla in 1998. She met Harry later that year.

“But, as with William, the encounter seems to have piqued her own anxieties more than it did the laidback juvenile. ‘Whatever makes you happy, Papa,’ was the standard response of both Diana’s boys to Charles’s efforts to construct a new family circle around his now ever more present companion,” the book reads. “The brothers did not feign great enthusiasm, but they expressed no hostility either.”