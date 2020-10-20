William Was Upset the Palace Announced Meghan Was in Labor 8 Hours After She Gave Birth

“Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace’s putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 p.m. that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labor — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier,” the book states, claiming William “did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ [maneuvers] to conceal the birth of their son” in May 2019.

Kate also wasn’t happy, according to the book. As a result, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waited eight dates to meet Archie. “By contrast, the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby — and it seemed strange that, when the Cambridges did finally pitch up more than a week later, they didn’t bring along George, Charlotte and Louis to welcome their new cousin,” Lacey writes.