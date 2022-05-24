On Their 1st Kiss

Tilley recalled being the one to make the move on Kiyoko days after they connected at her album release party. “The night we met she was like, ‘Is Becca into girls?’ And [our friend] was like, ‘No, but her sister is.’ We were really pushing to set her up with my sister,” she said, noting that she wasn’t worried about being “rejected” because she knew the singer was interested in her. “We had been drinking. It’s, like, 2 a.m. at this point. And we went back to [our friend’s] house, and everyone was, like, walking down the stairs. And I actually, I pulled her back, and I kissed her. And she still says to this day, ‘I never would have made the first move, like, there’s just no way.’”