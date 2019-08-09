Not letting ‘em see her sweat! Bella Hadid showed no signs of distress while out and about with friends in West Hollywood after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd, earlier this week.

The model, 22, was all smiles as she held a beverage on Friday, August 9, in a lime green T-shirt, a black floral-printed skirt, sunglasses and a pair of heeled sandals.

She was also spotted grinning from a car she hopped into with some pals.

Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, August 7, that Hadid and the Grammy winner, 29, had called it quits on their relationship for the second time.

The twosome have a complicated past: One month after meeting in April 2015, when The Weeknd hired Gigi Hadid’s little sister to model for his 2015 album, Beauty Behind the Madness, Us reported that they were an item.

Bella and The Weeknd didn’t last, however, splitting in November 2016 after nearly two years together. “They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to the “Starboy” singer told Us at the time. “They really tried to make it work.”

The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) moved on with Selena Gomez in January 2017, but ended things just 10 months later, leaving the door open for a reconciliation with Bella.

The former couple were spotted kissing at Coachella in April 2018, and by August, they were “fully back together.”

The pair even moved in together in November. “He asked her to move in and she, of course, agreed,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us at the time. “She felt that this was the next best step in their relationship.”

All signs were pointing toward marriage for the duo. “They’re madly in love with each other,” a source told Us that same month, guessing,“A proposal is on the horizon.”

Bella appears to be handling the breakup just fine, however: Scroll through to see photos of her smiling amid her breakup.