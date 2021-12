February 13, 2003

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner first met on the set of 2001’s Pearl Harbor and later fell in love as costars in the 2003 comic-book movie Daredevil. At the time, the actress was married to actor Scott Foley, but the couple divorced in March 2004 after four years of marriage. Affleck called off his engagement to Jennifer Lopez in 2004 after being engaged for two years.