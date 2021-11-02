Putting the kids first. As their children were celebrating Halloween, Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez put on a united front after crossing paths in Malibu.

“Everyone’s focus was on all of the kids having a great holiday,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the trio after they were spotted spending time together on Sunday, October 31.

While Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, took their kids out to trick-or-treat, Garner, 49, later ran into the couple in the gated area. The Hustlers actress shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner are parents to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

“All the parents were very civil with each other, everyone was happy that they could bring the kids together because all the kids get along so well with each other,” the insider adds.

The joint Halloween festivities were one of many activities that Affleck and Lopez brought their children together for. The pair, who were first linked after meeting on the set of Gigli, have previously taken family trips out to movie screenings, dinner and to the Magic Castle.

After they initially got engaged in 2002, the Maid in Manhattan star reflected on her growing connection with Affleck.

“You can’t pinpoint it,” Lopez told Dateline’s Pat O’Brien at the time. “We became friends first. That is the honest to God’s truth.”

More than a decade after their split in 2004, the duo sparked speculation that they were giving their romance another try following the Shades of Blue alum’s relationship with now-ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. Us confirmed that Affleck and Lopez are “full-on dating” and “very happy” together the following month after they were spotted on various getaways.

Two months later, a second source shared with Us that the performer had already received support from Affleck’s ex-wife.

“J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” the insider noted in June. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

As Lopez and Affleck continue to blend their families together, the Good Will Hunting star reflected on getting to watch his girlfriend make a difference in the world when it comes to representation.

“I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people,” he gushed about Lopez when she was named Adweek’s 2021 Brand Visionary in September. “Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

That same month, another source explained to Us that things are only “getting better” for the twosome.

“They’re so in love and it’s only a matter of time before they’re officially engaged. They are both all in and looking to spend the rest of their lives together,” the insider added. It doesn’t even cross their minds that it might not work out for the long term.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin