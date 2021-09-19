Bonding with their babies. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their kids out to the movies to see a family-friendly flick.

The couple took four of their five children to see 2003’s School of Rock at an outdoor screening in Los Angeles on Friday, September 17. Affleck’s daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, attended along with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 13.

Affleck, 49, who shares his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, did not have son Samuel, 9, in tow. However, the youngest has previously spent time with the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s kids, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The reunited duo have bonded with their kids all together on trips to Universal Studios theme park and seeing the musical Hamilton. An eyewitness from their August visit to the Magic Castle in Hollywood said Affleck and Lopez seemed just “like a normal family” as they enjoyed the magicians.

When they aren’t spending their time with the children, they’re looking for a place to settle down. An insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the two were looking for a Los Angeles house together earlier this month.

“Right now, they’re headed to Texas, where they’ll be living together while Ben films his next movie,” the source said. “They’re still looking for a new property to move into in L.A., which will be their main base while they enjoy traveling the world.”

The couple have quickly blended their families as they intend to stay together for the long haul this time. They previously dated from 2002 to 2004, which was before they had kids. After they reunited in spring, they’re determined to make their relationship work.

“They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” a source told Us exclusively last month.

The Good Will Hunting cowriter considers the “Jenny from the Block” singer to be the “one that got away,” and he is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

Another Bennifer engagement is expected, multiple sources have told Us. Affleck initially proposed in 2002 with a $2.5 million, 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston.

“Things just keep getting better for J. Lo and Ben. They’re so in love and it’s only a matter of time before they’re officially engaged,” an insider explained earlier this month. “They are both all in and looking to spend the rest of their lives together. It doesn’t even cross their minds that it might not work out for the long term.”

Scroll down to see photos from Bennifer’s family movie night: