Best Celebrity Proposal Stories Ever

George and Amal Clooney

The Money Monster actor planned a romantic dinner at home and played his late aunt Rosemary Clooney's song "Why Shouldn't I" in the background. "I got down on my knee and said, 'I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without you.' And she kept looking at the ring, and she was looking at me, and she was like, 'Oh, my God,'" he told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2016. "And we now know, because there was a playlist, how long it actually took, and it was, like, 25 minutes."