Talk about star power. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been close friends with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin for decades — and their bond has only strengthened over the years, despite the Goop founder and Coldplay frontman’s 2016 divorce.

The Shakespeare in Love actress revealed the foursome met in 2006, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2010, “We just kind of hooked up and became close.”

They were so close, in fact, that Jay-Z name-dropped the then-couple on his 2006 track, “Hollywood.”

“When your friends is Chris and Gwyneth, then it’s / Time to get all your windows tinted / Keep your eyes squinted, it’s gon’ flash any minute,” he rapped.

The Glee alum later gushed about her relationship with the “Crazy in Love” artists and elaborated on how they all met.

“We all became friends. I normally don’t do that, but [we vibed] in that particular case,” Paltrow told Howard Stern in 2015, noting that the two couples initially met at a gala in New York City. “They’re the greatest people. They are funny and sweet, and self-aware and really intelligent.”

The “Formation” singer and the actress have continued to effuse about each other in interviews and their kids have bonded. Beyoncé and Jay-Z share daughter Blue Ivy, born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017, while Paltrow and Martin co-parent daughter Apple, born in 2004, and son Moses, born in 2006.

The only time their relationship ever seemed to hit a snag, at least publicly, was when Amber Rose claimed in July 2018 that Paltrow was “Becky with the good hair” — a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Sorry” that fans have interpreted as the woman with whom Jay-Z had an affair.

“I feel like she’s the one who was, like, f—king Jay-Z,” the model said of the Emma star on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s podcast, “Make Speidi Famous Again.”

“They were, like, friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore,” she added. “It just seems like she was the one that was f—king Jay-Z, and now Gwyneth lost her husband, but like Beyoncé’s still with Jay.” (Paltrow’s rep denied the Slut Walk founder’s claims to Us Weekly, calling her allegations “completely absurd and 100 percent false.” For her part, Rose later revealed that she was joking and told Us that her comments got her into “a lot of trouble.”)

The four celebrities’ friendship has only grown in the years since as they’ve continued to spend quality time together. From birthday celebrations to trips to Disneyland, keep scrolling to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s sweetest friendship moments with Paltrow and Martin.