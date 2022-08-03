Sampling Kelis’ Song ‘Milkshake’

The “Milshake” rapper called out Beyoncé, as well as producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, for sampling her 2003 single on the song “Energy” — allegedly without her permission. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis claimed via Instagram in July 2022. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

The next day, she clarified: “It’s not about me being jealous. Jealous of someone using my song? That’s the dumbest, most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard. It has to do with the fact that, from one artist to another, you should have the decency and common sense and the courtesy to call.”

Though neither Beyoncé nor her team publicly commented on Kelis’ posts, the sample appeared to be removed from the Spotify version of “Energy” in early August 2022, although it can still be heard on Apple Music.