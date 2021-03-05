Prince Harry’s Nazi Armband and Vegas Adventure

The Duke of Sussex was labeled as the rebellious royal before he settled down with Meghan in 2018. He was forced to issue a public apology in 2005 after photos leaked of him wearing a swastika armband at a party. “I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize,” he said in a statement at the time.

The controversy didn’t stop there. Seven years later, naked pictures emerged from Harry’s Las Vegas getaway, reportedly taken during a strip billiards game. The scandal prompted St James’s Palace to contact the Press Complaints Commission before the snaps made their way to British tabloids.