Royal Family Scandals Through the Years: Love Triangles, Step Downs and More

Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through Years
Prince Harry’s Nazi Armband and Vegas Adventure

The Duke of Sussex was labeled as the rebellious royal before he settled down with Meghan in 2018. He was forced to issue a public apology in 2005 after photos leaked of him wearing a swastika armband at a party. “I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize,” he said in a statement at the time.

The controversy didn’t stop there. Seven years later, naked pictures emerged from Harry’s Las Vegas getaway, reportedly taken during a strip billiards game. The scandal prompted St James’s Palace to contact the Press Complaints Commission before the snaps made their way to British tabloids.

 

