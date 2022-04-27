Corey Speaks

Kris’ longtime partner, Corey Gamble, took the stand and recalled walking in on Chyna and Rob mid-argument. “She started whipping it at him,” the talent manager alleged during his April 26 testimony, per Page Six. “She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

Once Rob had left, Gamble told the court that he stayed with Chyna to make sure she didn’t try to follow him. “I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him … she didn’t like him,” Gamble claimed. “She said, ‘Why would I like this fat f–ker if he wasn’t a part of this family?'”