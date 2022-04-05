Everything to Know About Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Does Blac Chyna Plan to Continue the Lawsuit?

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days,” Chyna tweeted in April 2022 about the trial.

She added: “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS. I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong.”