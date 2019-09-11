In good spirits. Brad Pitt appeared as happy as ever arriving in Japan after his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt spoke out about their strained relationship.

The actor, 55, touched down at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday, September 11. He smiled, waved to fans and signed autographs as made his way through the building.

Pitt wore a black jacket, white long-sleeved T-shirt, black pants, white sneakers, black sunglasses and a black newsboy cap. He also had a large, black leather bag slung over his shoulder.

Maddox, whom the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, discussed their father-son dynamic in a video obtained by In Touch Weekly earlier in the day. When asked whether Pitt plans to visit him at Yonsei University in South Korea, the 18-year-old responded, “I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening.”

The biochemistry student then addressed whether their relationship is over. “Well, whatever happens, happens,” he said.

Tensions between the two boiled over in September 2016 following an alleged altercation on a private plane. Jolie, 44, filed for divorce as a result.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars are also parents of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Jolie was by Maddox’s side when he left for college in August. She told his classmates she was “trying not to cry” in a video shared via Instagram.

Us Weekly revealed that Pitt learned of his eldest child’s school plans shortly before the news leaked to the media. “Brad hasn’t been spending much time with Maddox lately,” a source told Us, noting that the Ad Astra star was not invited to his son’s move-in.

According to another insider, “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.” However, Jolie has encouraged him to “move forward on a new path with Brad.”

