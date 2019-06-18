The City of Dreams! Bradley Cooper stepped out for a relaxing walk around New York City on Monday, June 17, after his split from longtime love Irina Shayk.

The A Star Is Born actor-director, 44, was all smiles as he strolled down a sidewalk by himself in a black polo, khaki pants, black slip-on sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

Cooper’s low-key outing in the Big Apple came nearly two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that he and Shayk, 33, had called it quits on their four-year relationship. The former couple share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Since their breakup, the Oscar nominee and the supermodel have stayed busy. On June 6, she headed to the airport for a mini vacation to Iceland. She then traveled to Florence, Italy, where she walked in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show on Thursday, June 13.

Cooper, for his part, enjoyed a night out with friends at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on June 11. An eyewitness told Us that the American Sniper star “looked good” and “seemed like he was just having a laid-back night.”

Cooper and Shayk started dating in April 2015 after their respective splits from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo. They made their red carpet debut in May 2016 at a Paris Fashion Week party. Six months later, the Russia native announced she was pregnant with their daughter by debuting her baby bump at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris.

The pair’s romance ultimately suffered because the Hangover actor “was so focused on” making A Star Is Born with his costar, Lady Gaga, according to a source. “Bradley wasn’t able to be the partner Irina needed,” the source added.

