Sending Love

“You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend,” McEntire told Extra in October 2021 when asked about Blackstock and Clarkson’s split. “I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this. … I pray everyone gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them with my whole heart.”