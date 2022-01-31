Expanding his brood again! Nick Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting his first child with Bre Tiesi, his eighth.

The Masked Singer host, 41, announced the news on Monday, January 31, after hosting a baby shower for the model, 30, one day prior. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration,” the Drumline star said during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

The former America’s Got Talent host first became a father in 2011 when he welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 10, with then-wife Mariah Carey, whom he divorced in 2016. He later welcomed son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 13 months, with Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Cannon’s twins, Zion and Zillion, 7 months. That same month, the Nickelodeon star welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but the baby died of a brain tumor in December 2021.

Though the size of Cannon’s family has made plenty of headlines, the comedian said last year that none of his children were unplanned. “I didn’t have no accident,” he said during a July 2021 episode of his Power 106 show. “[There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. You only live once.”

Three months later, however, the California native admitted that he was trying to stay celibate until 2022. On Monday, he noted that the celibacy plan was partly inspired by Tiesi’s pregnancy.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre was pregnant,” he said on his talk show. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. … I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this].”

Cannon added that having so many children is a “challenge,” but he hasn’t ruled out having more in the future. “I just want to have as many children as I can … provide for and be a good father to,” he explained. “I want to be the best father that I could possibly be, but I’m not counting out ever having more children.”

Tiesi, for her part, seems thrilled to finally be able to share the news. “My son,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday. “Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could. … You are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Tiesi: