2. He’s Close With His Family

After relocating to Los Angeles as a young adult, Brendan moved back to his native Milford, Massachusetts, to be closer to his family, including his nieces and nephews.

His brother, Dan Morais, revealed he’s been the talk of the town since he was cast on the ABC show.

“The kids (at Bethany Christian Academy) are definitely noticing,” Dan, who works as the athletic director for the school Brandon attended going up, told a local newspaper. “He’s obviously extremely talented and has the body of a Greek god. He’s obviously a stud. What sets him apart is his humility — he’s a really humble guy.”