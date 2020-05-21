Vanessa Marcil

The Knots Landing alum dated Marcil from 1999 to 2003, after she joined Beverly Hills, 90210. The couple welcomed son Kassius in March 2002.

The Las Vegas alum lashed out at Green via Instagram in November 2018, claiming at the time that she had been in a custody battle with him since 2006. She also alleged that he and Fox “completely cut” Kassius out of their lives.

The Freddie alum revealed in July 2019 that he and his eldest son had reconciled. “We all are grateful that they are coming back together,” Marcil posted on Instagram. “Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet. #LoveWins.”