Everything Bridget Moynahan Has Said About Relationship With Ex Tom Brady

‘Traumatic’ Heartbreak

“There’s no reason why my son years down the line would need to read anything [personal] about his mother or his father,” Moynahan told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2008, attempting to distance herself from the drama of her past relationship. “Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me. But I got so much out of that. It’s golden and it’s tough and it was f–ked up. But now I have a child and it’s the best thing in the world.”

Though the Ramona and Beezus actress would value the presence of “a strong male figure” in Jack’s life, she added, “I’d rather be alone [than] with somebody who doesn’t work. I don’t need that, and my son doesn’t need that.”