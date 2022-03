March 2022

Asghari gushed about his future with the pop star in late March. “Everything’s amazing,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party. “We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out.” The Black Monday star also added that the pair are looking forward to their fresh start together after tying the knot: “Everything is going to be new from here on out.”