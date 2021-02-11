In Her Corner

After the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary dropped in February 2021, Asghari denounced Britney’s father for his role in her conservatorship. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”