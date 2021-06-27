News

Britney Spears Speaks Out at Conservatorship Hearing: Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Rally Behind Her

By
Britney Spears Speaks Out at Conservatorship Hearing: Stars Rally Behind Her
 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
32
1 / 32
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Amber Tamblyn

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress shared her support for Spears in a New York Times essay about fame published on June 26. “Having seen some of the complications and consequences that come with finding fame and financial success at a young age, I can attest to how challenging this combination of factors can be to navigate, even for those with the best of intentions,” she wrote. “I also know how much potential they have to turn toxic, and how vulnerable they can make a young woman.”

Back to top