Amber Tamblyn

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress shared her support for Spears in a New York Times essay about fame published on June 26. “Having seen some of the complications and consequences that come with finding fame and financial success at a young age, I can attest to how challenging this combination of factors can be to navigate, even for those with the best of intentions,” she wrote. “I also know how much potential they have to turn toxic, and how vulnerable they can make a young woman.”