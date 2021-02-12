2002

Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” music video featured a Spears look-alike and recreated their split.

“I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off. I wrote ‘Cry Me a River’ in two hours. I didn’t plan on writing it,” he recalled in his 2018 book, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, about the breakup track. “The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we’ve all been there.”