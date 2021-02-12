2003

Spears got visibly emotional while being questioned by Diana Sawyer regarding the split from Timberlake in 2003.

“You did something that caused him so much pain … so much suffering. What did you do?” Sawyer asked in the interview, which has come under fire after the release of 2021’s “Framing Britney Spears.”​​​

“I was upset for a while. We both are really young and it was kind of waiting to happen. I will always love him … he is such a great person,” she replied.

When asked if she “betrayed” the relationship, Spears, who admitted she was shocked by the “Cry Me a River” video, replied, “I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”